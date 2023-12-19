AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in connection with a deadly crash that left an active duty soldier dead back in October, APD said in a news release.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Oct. 8, officers responded to the crash in the 2200 block of East Seventh Street, the release said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead. That woman was later identified as Migle Kungyte, 28.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed two persons of interest who may have more information about the “tragic incident,” as well as the vehicle that may be involved, according to police.

Person #1 is described as:

White or Hispanic Male

Last seen wearing a white ball cap, light shirt, dark shorts, and white socks with white shoes

The Austin Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in a deadly crash involving an active duty soldier on Oct. 8 | Courtesy APD

Person #2 described as:

Hispanic or Black Male

Last seen wearing a black jacket, grey shirt and blue jeans

Vehicle that may be involved described as:

The Austin Police Department is searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly crash involving an active duty soldier on Oct. 8 | Courtesy APD

2018-2022 Toyota 4Runner Limited Edition

White in color with black wheels

Bike rack on the rear.

No front plate, unknown rear license plate

Anyone with any information should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477 (TIPS). You may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

You may also contact the Army Crime Investigations Division (CID) Central Texas Field Office at (254) 287-2722. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Army CID Submit-A-Tip online form here. If you wish to remain anonymous, you will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable. A reward of up to $10,000 may be available for credible information on the incident.