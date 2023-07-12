Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 12, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Austin Police and Pflugerville Police are searching a field off FM 1825 in Pflugerville, following leads related to possible serial killer Raul Meza Jr., according to Pflugerville police.

APD is leading the investigation. A spokesperson told KXAN since the investigation is active, they can provide no further details at this time.

Meza, 62, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on May 25. He faces four charges and has combined bonds amounting to more than $3 million. Two of Meza’s four charges are for murder, one for capital murder and another for the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Meza confessed to murdering his roommate, Jesse Fraga, 80, and implicated himself in the murder of Gloria Lofton, 66, in 2019, three years after he was released from the Travis County Jail, per Austin police.

APD said it is looking into eight to 10 more cold cases Meza may be connected with but said this number could rise higher as it continues investigating. Meza is currently in the Travis County Jail. Meza told police once he was arrested that he was ready and prepared to kill again, police said.

Meza Recap

Meza’s criminal history dates back almost 50 years and includes convictions of aggravated robbery and murder.

In 1975, 15-year-old Raul Meza Jr., along with three others, robbed an Austin convenience store. During the robbery, the manager was led to a walk-in refrigerator, where he was shot in the back and left, according to court documents. The manager survived his gunshot wound and testified at Meza’s trial.

Meza was sentenced to 20 years for his role in the robber but served only five years.

Less than ten years later, Meza was accused of raping and murdering 8-year-old Kendra Page while still on parole for the aggravated robbery. Her body was found in a southeast Austin elementary school dumpster on Jan. 3, 1982.

Meza was convicted of murdering Page and was sentenced to 30 years in prison but served just over 11.

In 1994, Meza was sent back to prison for parole violation. After that, records show Meza was in and out of prisons and jails – sometimes going to halfway houses as far away as El Paso and Ohio.

In 2020, a DNA match was obtained and linked Meza to Gloria Lofton, 66, a woman who was found dead in 2019, according to police documents.

In May 2023, Meza confessed to the murder of his roommate Jesse Fraga, 80, and police arrested and charged him.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.