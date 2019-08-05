Police search for woman’s vehicle after she is found dead southeast Austin home

Police are searching for a red, 4-door Toyota Camry with Texas license plate FLH-0260. (Image from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking people to be on the lookout for a woman’s vehicle after she was found dead at a home in southeast Austin Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a home at the 2500 block of Chaparral Trail after a 911 call for a “woman down.”

The woman in her 40s was found with “obvious trauma” on her body and she was declared dead at 11:02 p.m. by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Her red, 4-door Toyota Camry is missing and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for it. It has a Texas license plate FLH-0260.

“We need to locate it and speak to any occupants to determine if they have information related to the crime,” police told KXAN. “Anyone who locates the vehicle is asked to call the police with the location of the vehicle and any occupant description.”

The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” with your message to CRIMES.