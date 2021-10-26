Police search for suspects after stabbing near downtown Austin club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two men involved in a stabbing that injured two others in downtown Austin earlier this week.

APD said the stabbing took place around 2 a.m. Sunday near Mala Vida nightclub, located at 708 East 6th Street.

Officers found two victims once they arrived in the area. Both of them were taken to the hospital, and one had life-threatening injuries, APD said.

Police spoke with witnesses, who said an argument inside the bar turned into a physical fight. Bar security kicked out those involved into the alley, where the fight continued, APD said.

At one point, a knife was pulled out, and the two victims were stabbed, APD said.

APD released descriptions of the two suspects, which are listed below.

Suspect One: Hispanic male, mid 20s to early 30s, 5’08” – 5’10”, short black hair, muscular build and a “chin strap” style beard. He was last seen wearing black t-shirt, black pants and a black hat with gold embroidery. He has an “M” tattoo behind his left ear.

Suspect Two: Hispanic male, mid 20s to early 30s, 5'06" – 5'08", black curly hair with a heavy-set build. Has a tattoo of the letter "M" on his chest. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped polo shirt and glasses.

Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the stabbing to use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. You can remain anonymous.