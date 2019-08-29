Police search for suspect connected to shooting in east Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to a report of a shooting Thursday in an east Austin neighborhood, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rogge Lane near Manor Road. They said a man was found at the scene with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Austin police are also on the scene and are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.