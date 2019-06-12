Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has life-threatening injuries after an early Wednesday stabbing in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
The stabbing occurred at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Brazos Street, police say.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of his critical, life-threatening injuries.
Police are actively searching for the suspect and few other details were readily available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
New Austin camp encourages girls to consider construction careers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifteen middle-school-age girls are spending the week learning valuable skills as a precursor to possible careers in the construction industry.
The group will build and wire their own lamps, pour concrete and build a free library stand over the course of the week in a bid from the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) to recruit more girls into the industry early.
"There's just not a lot of talk about what opportunities are out there, and that's kind of our goal is to show the kids what else there could be," said Jordan Moore, a specialist at plumbing supplier Ferguson Enterprises and board member at NAWIC's Austin chapter.Read the Full Article
Massive E. Riverside redevelopment one step closer to city approval
AUSTIN (KXAN) — East Riverside Drive in southeast Austin could transform dramatically over the next decade or so.
After hours of back and forth, the City of Austin's Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend approving zoning changes for 97 acres of land at the corner of Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.
The change would allow the developer to build a mixed-use complex at that location.Read the Full Article
Austin ISD to boost Pride Parade participation with church rental money
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After protests and complaints about Austin ISD renting space to a church that doesn't allow gay members, the district is getting creative with its response.
It plans to take $10,000 of the money it's received in rent payments, and use it to boost student participation in the Austin Pride parade.
Previously, the district has relied on donations to pay for the transportation, security, and entrance fee to participate.Read the Full Article
-
