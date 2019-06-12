Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Todd Bailey / KXAN )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has life-threatening injuries after an early Wednesday stabbing in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The stabbing occurred at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Brazos Street, police say.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of his critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police are actively searching for the suspect and few other details were readily available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.