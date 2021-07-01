Police search for missing man with medical condition last seen in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police in Austin are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen Thursday evening in east Austin.

Officers are concerned for James Starace’s wellbeing, because he has a medical condition.

He was reported missing Thursday at about 7:15 p.m. He was last seen near his home in the 2400 block of Rosewood Avenue around 7 p.m. That’s near the Boggy Creek Greenbelt.

According to police, Starace is described as:

white

5’02”

90 pounds

Blue/green eyes

Dark brown hair, curly afro

Last seen wearing gray t-shirt and black or gray shorts

If you see Starace, police ask you to call 911 immediately.