APD is searching for James Earl Franklin Tuesday after he was last seen Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Image from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for public help in finding a man last seen Saturday in east Austin, as there are concerns for his health.

James Earl Franklin was last seen by his family at the 1100 block of Hargrave Street on Saturday.

“He could possibly in the areas of 12th St., Hargrave St., Webberville Rd,” police tweeted Tuesday.

If anyone has information about where he might be, you’re asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.