AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a 61-year-old man with medical conditions who was last seen at 12 a.m. Wednesday in southeast Austin.

His name is Ricky Hudson. The Austin Police Department described him as a white man who’s 5’8″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen in the 6800 block of Riverside Drive. That’s just east of Montopolis Drive.

Police said Hudson has medical conditions that may put him in danger.

If you see him, APD asks you to call 911 immediately.