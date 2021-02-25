Police search for missing elderly man with medical conditions last seen in northeast Austin

APD said Charles Younger, 71, was reported missing Thursday morning. He has medical conditions, and they are concerned for his wellbeing. (APD Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with medical conditions who was last seen leaving his northeast Austin apartment Wednesday evening.

APD said Charles Younger, 71, was reported missing Thursday at 10:20 a.m. He was last seen leaving his apartment in the 9300 block of East U.S. Highway 290 on foot around 6 p.m. the day before. Maps show the Eryngo Hills apartments is located in the area near Old Manor Road.

Police said he has medical conditions they are concerned about. He is described as a Black man with brown eyes, gray or partially-gray hair and a goatee. He’s about 6’4″ and weighs around 235 pounds.

APD said he was last seen wearing a black beanie, black leather jacket, green slacks and blue sneakers with white soles. He was also carrying a black, “pelican-type” case.

Anyone with information on where he could be should call 911 immediately.