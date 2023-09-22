AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it is searching for a man in connection with a north Austin theft.

APD said the theft occurred Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Cameron Road.

Police said the suspect followed the victim as she was walking on Cameron Road, walked up behind her and stole a personal item.

APD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s with thin, short, black hair. According to police, he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with any information was asked to submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest, according to APD.