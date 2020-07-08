Police search for gunman in shooting outside South Lamar 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they are looking for a man they say shot another man in the parking lot of a gas station in south Austin late Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight outside the 7-Eleven on South Lamar Boulevard between Treadwell and West Mary streets.

According to police, the man who was shot is the in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

They did not have a description of the gunman but did say there was either video or photographs of the shooting.

Police say no one else was involved.