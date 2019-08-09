Police search for good Samaritan who helped sexual assault victim

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a good Samaritan who they say helped a sexual assault victim in July, police wrote in a press release Friday.

Police believe on July 13, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. a woman in her late 20s was forced out of a pickup truck at an unknown location. Police believe it might have been within the city of Austin. She was only wearing her shoes and underwear.

A good Samaritan driving a mid-size SUV picked her up and drove her to her home in Cedar Park. There are few other details available in the case and police are now trying to find the man who helped the victim to get more information about what happened that morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call APD Sex Crimes at (512) 974-5095.