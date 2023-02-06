Four suspects whom APD is searching for related to a robbery and shooting at an east Austin gas station on on Jan. 27. (Austin Police Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in a robbery and shooting at an east Austin gas station last month.

APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s with a short stature and thin build, and has short black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Suspect 1 out of 4 suspects Austin Police is searching for in connection to a robbery/shooting at an east Austin gas station on Jan. 27 (Austin Police Photo)

Suspect 2 is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s with a medium build, and has short black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, gray pants with rips in the front and black shoes.

Suspect 2 out of 4 suspects Austin Police is searching for in connection to a robbery/shooting at an east Austin gas station on Jan. 27 (Austin Police Photo)

Suspect 3 is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build, and has a short black beard. He was last seen wearing a beige winter hat, large glasses, a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect 3 out of 4 suspects Austin Police is searching for in connection to a robbery/shooting at an east Austin gas station on Jan. 27 (Austin Police Photo)

Suspect 4 is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, black jeans with rips on the front and white shoes.

Suspect 4 out of 4 suspects Austin Police is searching for in connection to a robbery/shooting at an east Austin gas station on Jan. 27 (Austin Police Photo)

The suspects left in a 2001-2003 silver Ford F-150.

Anyone with any details should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.