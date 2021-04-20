Police search for 3 suspects linked to deadly shooting at north Austin shopping center

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin police investigating homicide in busy north Austin shopping area April 14, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Austin police investigating homicide in busy north Austin shopping area April 14, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a deadly shooting in a north Austin shopping center last week.

Police say 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin was killed during an April 14 shooting near the H-E-B/McDonald’s parking lot on West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 7:24 p.m.

This is Austin’s 23rd homicide of 2021, according to APD. Police have released photos and descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect No. 1

  • Black male/dark complexion
  • Approximately 5’8″-5’9″
  • Thin
  • Short “twisty” dreadlocks to top of ears
  • Possibly a tattoo under right eye
  • Possibly goes by the nickname “money”
  • Last seen wearing light colored jeans with holes in the knee area, black tennis shoes, dark hoodie or pullover
  • May be driving a maroon/red Hyundai 4 door sedan bearing Texas license plate: NYY6685, with a dent on the passenger side:
Surveillance footage of suspect No. 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect No. 2

  • Black male, lighter complexion, medium build
  • Possibly has a tattoo under his eye or on his forehead
  • Light brown eyes
  • Approximately 5’8”-5’9”
  • Low fade haircut/black hair
  • Last seen wearing white tennis shoes, light colored pants/shorts, black underwear, light t-shirt with a design on the front
Surveillance photo of suspect No. 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect No. 3

  • Black male, dark complexion
  • Thin
  • Low fade haircut
  • Last seen wearing a tight fitting purple shirt, black tennis shoes, wooden beaded necklace
Surveillance photo of suspect No. 3 (Austin Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss