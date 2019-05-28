Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Julie Karam / KXAN )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was hurt in a shooting after three people entered a southeast Austin apartment Tuesday morning, according to Austin Police.

The initial report of a shooting was made at about 6:53 a.m. at the Carlton Garden Apartments at the 1500 block of Sunnyvale, police said.

Police say two Hispanic men and one woman entered a home in the early hours of Tuesday. They were armed. A woman inside the home was shot twice and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A man in the home was uninjured.

APD's Robbery Unit is investigating the home invasion and shooting. Few other details were available as investigations are ongoing.