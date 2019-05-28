Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was hurt in a shooting after three people entered a southeast Austin apartment Tuesday morning, according to Austin Police.
The initial report of a shooting was made at about 6:53 a.m. at the Carlton Garden Apartments at the 1500 block of Sunnyvale, police said.
Police say two Hispanic men and one woman entered a home in the early hours of Tuesday. They were armed. A woman inside the home was shot twice and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A man in the home was uninjured.
APD's Robbery Unit is investigating the home invasion and shooting. Few other details were available as investigations are ongoing.
Bill penalizing certain types of pipeline protests heading to Governor Abbott
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Bills headed to the governor could make fights to stop pipeline construction more challenging.
House Bill 3557 is related to protesting "critical infrastructure." It reads, in part, "[The] person commits an offense if the person enters or remains on or in a critical infrastructure facility and intentionally or knowingly damages or destroys the facility."
Facilities, in this case, include pipelines.
POLICE: Man entered Airbnb full of women and snuck into their bedrooms
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have issued a warrant for a man accused of entering the Airbnb being rented by a group of women and entering their bedrooms.
According to the warrant, several of the women who were renting the Airbnb property located in the 1800 block of Westlake Drive, woke up to discover Scott Raymond Cusack, 40, and a dog in the house.
The women say Cusack was intoxicated and walking in and out of different rooms where women were sleeping.
Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — People packed a third-floor courtroom in downtown Austin Tuesday as a judge heard arguments related to a pipeline proposed to run through parts of the Hill Country.
Kinder Morgan, the pipeline company, and the Texas Railroad Commission are trying to dismiss a lawsuit related to the state's eminent domain process. Hays County, the City of Kyle and three landowners sued them, concerned about oversight.
The Permian Highway Pipeline would carry natural gas from West Texas to Katy, and Kinder Morgan and others have been working for months to determine the exact route.
