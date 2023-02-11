AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the victim of an east Austin homicide that happened last Wednesday. In a Friday update, police also shared the suspect is currently unknown.

APD responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive in east Austin just after noon Wednesday. Officers found a vehicle crashed into a gate and the driver with gunshot wounds.

Austin police said the victim is 23-year-old Carlos Calleja. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe Calleja was shot before his vehicle crashed.

APD said anyone with information should call 512-974-8477 or submit a tip at austincrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Austin police are investigating this as Austin’s 12th homicide in 2023.