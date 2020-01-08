Police say missing teen with medical conditions spotted in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A missing teen with medical conditions was spotted Tuesday afternoon in east Austin, according to police.

APD says 16-year-old Sierra Symone Brown was seen on Bolm Road walking towards Airport Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Police said the person who spotted Brown did not realize she was the missing teen, but called 911 after seeing social media posts about her later that night.

Police say the clothing described by the witness match what Brown was wearing when she was last seen Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. walking out of the Staybridge Suites hotel located at 1611 Airport Commerce Drive. That’s near East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Boulevard.

Sierra is described as:

African-American female

5’7”

170 lbs.

Black hair, shoulder length

Brown eyes

Braces on teeth

She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker jacket, gray tights and tan colored ankle boots.

Police are asking anyone who sees Brown to call 911 immediately.