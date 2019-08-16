Police say man was hit, killed after driver tried to avoid hitting another car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say the man who was killed during a crash on West Parmer Lane on Monday evening was hit after a driver attempted to avoid hitting another car.

According to Austin Police Department, the driver of a Jeep was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of the 1800 block of West Parmer Lane when he attempted to avoid hitting another car that was stopped at a red light at Metric Boulevard.

The Jeep clipped the back of that car before jumping the curb of the inside median dividing east and westbound Parmer Lane, where Derril Glen Lovelace, 54, was standing.

The driver then also collided with two other cars that were traveling westbound on West Parmer Lane.

Police say Lovelace was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to APD, this is Austin’s 48th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 49 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 40 fatal traffic crashes and 41 traffic fatalities.