Suspect in SWAT standoff identified, still on the loose

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin police SWAT team found no one inside an east Austin apartment after a multi-hour standoff ended at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Later Monday afternoon, Austin police shared a photo of Donald Mattox, calling him the “Fugitive of the Week” and identifying him as the man at the center of the SWAT call. It said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Reporter Tahera Rahman says no cars were being allowed in and officers were telling residents to park on the street or nearby and walk in. (KXAN Photo: Tahera Rahman)

Officers got the call to respond to the complex in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive around 4 p.m. Sunday, which is southwest of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183.

Police said what started out as a domestic dispute turned into a SWAT situation when a man refused to leave the apartment and officers were told he had a weapon.

Police say the SWAT team searched the apartment early Monday morning but could not find the suspect.

The suspect does have multiple warrants out for his arrest, including felony charges.

An APD lieutenant tweeted a thank you to nearby Domino’s employees for helping feed those who had been evacuated.

I would like to honor the employees of @dominos located at 2501 E 7th St for assisting the @Austin_Police to feed those evacuated from their homes due to the SWAT CALLOUT located at 5800 Techni Center Dr. @KVUE @SpecNewsATX @KXAN_News @statesman @cbsaustin @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/08eZkU6fdw — 👮🏾‍♂️Wade Lyons 💪🏿 (@Lt_WadeLyons) December 30, 2019