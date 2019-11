AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police took a man into custody after a standoff at a southeast Austin motel Saturday night.

Police responded to the Motel 71 located at 2500 E Ben White Blvd around 8:15 p.m. to a call about a man armed with a gun who was threatening people. The area is just east of I-35 near Burleson Road.

After a standoff, police said the man came out.

It is unknown what charges the man could face.