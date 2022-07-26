AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in southeast Austin.

Police said two people were shot at about 7:55 p.m. at the Eastern Oaks apartment complex in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road. The victims were a male and female, and the suspect was a male.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. APD said the other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is at large, but is a known suspect. Police said there is no threat to the public and that it was an isolated incident between the three people, who knew each other.

Officers were still on the scene investigating as of 10:45 p.m.

KXAN will provide updates as more information becomes available.