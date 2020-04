AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 2600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin on Friday evening.

APD told KXAN all officers involved are, “ok.”

They responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. for a gun urgent call.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is on the scene as well and is expected to provide a briefing.

