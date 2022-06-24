Police respond to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin on June 24, 2022, after an incident that prompted a lockdown. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three suspects are in custody after an “incident” at Dell Seton Hospital at 1500 Red River Street Friday afternoon, according to a University of Texas Police Department tweet.

Austin Police said it started when someone fired a gun from a vehicle near 53rd Street and Airport Boulevard around 6 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop for police, leading officers to the hospital.

The three suspects left the vehicle and ran into the hospital, prompting a lockdown as police cleared the building, police said.

The suspects and a gun were found, APD said. No one was injured. The hospital is clear and the lockdown has been lifted, APD said.