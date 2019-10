AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in downtown Austin on Friday afternoon.

According to police the suspect — wearing a surgical mask — walked into the Horizon bank located at 600 Congress Avenue and demanded cash. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

After covering the area, police were able to apprehend him at a nearby bus stop.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.