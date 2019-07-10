Police respond SWAT situations in north Austin and Bastrop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they’re responding to two separate SWAT situations, one in north Austin and the second off State Highway 71 in Bastrop.

In the first situation, police began responding to “a Gun Hotshot” call just after 8 a.m. at the 9500 block of Burnet Road near US 183 at an unnamed business. Police say when they arrived at the scene 13 people were detained, but one person had barricaded himself inside. the barricaded person was reportedly the suspect of the “gun hotshot” call.

According to police, at around 1:10 p.m. SWAT used a distraction device and breached the business to find and detain the suspect inside. This incident is currently an ongoing investigation with APD’s Organized Crime Unit.

In the second situation, Austin police responded to a SWAT callout in the 1200 block of TX-71 in Bastrop.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.