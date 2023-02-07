AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at approximately 8 p.m. to an area near the 14000 block of Drusilla’s Drive, according to police. On-scene officers attempted to talk to the suspect, who was not identified Tuesday, over the phone, but the incident escalated to SWAT being called.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the SWAT response. However, KXAN is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.