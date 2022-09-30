AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple Austin-Travis County EMS units responded to a “critical incident” near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon, ATCEMS wrote on Twitter.

Austin Police said it responded to a shots fired call at 11113 Research Blvd. service road northbound, which is the hospital’s address. The hospital is on lockdown, APD said.

In a 1:45 p.m. update, ATCEMS wrote no patients have been found, treated or transported from the incident.

It’s unclear if the incident is inside of the hospital or if anyone is shot or injured, APD said.

There is a large presence of first responder vehicles and personnel as well as multiple road closures in the area, ATCEMS wrote.

Investigating violence at hospitals

Last week, a KXAN investigation found health care workers in Central Texas and across the nation are having to adapt to growing threats of violence. In June, a hospital in downtown Austin was placed on lockdown after drive-by shooting suspects ran inside. In July, a gunshot was fired at a skybridge connecting that same hospital to a parking garage. No one in the hospital was hurt in either case.

A bill is currently making its way through Congress called the Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees (SAVE) Act.