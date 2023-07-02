AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect involved in an east Austin shooting Sunday evening, police told KXAN.

Police responded to a gunshot wound call at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Langston Drive, responding to the call around 6:46 p.m. Police told KXAN one adult male victim was found at the scene. It is unknown what his status is at this time.

Police tape at the scene blocked off the Dottie Jordan Recreation Center.

Austin police responded to a gunshot wound call in east Austin Sunday evening. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Police said the suspect remains at large but the identity is known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.