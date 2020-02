AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police responded to north Austin Thursday after reports came in of a suspicious package.

APD says officers were sent to the 8600 block of Research Boulevard service road northbound around 2:32 p.m. U.S. Highway 183 northbound at Ohlen Road has been closed and traffic is being diverted onto Fairfield Drive.

(Courtesy of Chris Fuson)

Police did not provide any details about the package.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.