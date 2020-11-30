Police release video of suspected car in southeast Austin road rage incident that left 1 man shot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for suspects in last week’s southeast Austin road rage incident that left one man shot and in critical condition.

It happened at Montopolis Drive and Riverside Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 25, APD said. Austin 911 got a call about a crashed car at around 9:11 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a Hispanic man with critical injuries, APD said. Austin-Travis County EMS took him to the hospital, where hospital staff found he had a “life-threatening” gunshot wound. He’s still in critical condition.

Witnesses on scene reported to police that the victim and people inside a white four-door sedan got into a road rage incident and multiple shots were fired from the sedan at the victim’s car. They were heading eastbound on Riverside Drive from Pleasant Valley Road when it happened, APD said.

Austin police has released video of the white sedan on the department’s YouTube channel.

Car of suspect accused in Nov. 25 road rage incident (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app to remain anonymous.