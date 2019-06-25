Police release photos of man suspected in Thursday bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help from the public to identify a man they suspect of robbing a bank last week, officials wrote in a press release Tuesday.

The robbery occurred just before noon Thursday at the Bank of America located at 701 E. Stassney Lane.

In a Thursday briefing, APD officer Destiny Silva told KXAN a man entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen walking near a Fiesta grocery store nearby.

The man is described as about six feet tall with a medium build and short black hair. Authorities estimate he weighs about 215 lbs. and he’s about 30-years-old. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, khaki bucket hat and wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.