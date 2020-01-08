Police release photo of suspected New Year’s Day shooter at Sixth Street bar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected shooter at a downtown Austin club on New Year’s Day.

Police believe the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Terminal 6 bar on Sixth Street and involved a black man with long dreadlocks.

The suspect is around 5’7″ and 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored long sleeve top and dark pants, according to police.

Photo: Austin Police Department

Police officers say they saw a large group of people running out of the bar around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. A witness told police about a shooting inside the building.

Emergency crews identified the two shot as a man and a woman. APD says both victims were adults but in their late-teens.

Police confirmed the woman was an innocent bystander who was caught in the gunfire. They could not say whether the male victim was associated with the suspect or not.

APD says the two victims were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Terminal 6, Saveou Nasareddin, said the club is closed permanently.