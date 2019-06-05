Police release photo and description of truck involved in May hit-and-run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have released a photo and description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on May 2.

The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the 8700 block of North Lamar Boulevard, about half a mile south of Rundberg Lane. The victim, 48-year-old David John Medrano, died later at the hospital.

Police say the vehicle involved was a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Avalanche. Investigators say the truck was traveling northbound on North Lamar Boulevard where it struck Medrano running towards a Capital Metro bus stop.

Police also say there may be possible damage to the front right side of the truck near the headlight.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash or the pickup truck to come forward by calling the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544.