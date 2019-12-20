Police release identity of victim, new details on fatal Tuesday crash on Congress Ave., Ben White Blvd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department has released new details, in addition to the name of the victim, in Tuesday’s deadly early morning crash on Congress Avenue and the Ben White Frontage Road.

According to APD, the preliminary investigation shows that Matthew John Smith, 33, was driving westbound on the frontage road approaching Congress Avenue.

Police say he then attempted to make the turnaround for the eastbound Ben White frontage road when he lost control and struck the cement barrier.

The vehicle caught on fire, investigators say.

Smith was then extracted from the truck and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.

This is Austin’s 83rd fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 85 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 71 fatal traffic crashes and 72 traffic fatalities.