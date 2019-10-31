Police release details on fatal crash in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released details on a fatal crash from Tuesday, Oct, 29 on north Interstate Highway 35 service road in central Austin.

Police say a 2006 blue Toyota Scion was traveling south in the 4800 block of the north IH-35 service road around 12:20 p.m. They say the driver drove off the roadway for an undisclosed reason and slid into a wooden utility pole.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact the APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5594. 

This death was the 72nd traffic fatality of 2019 and the 70th fatal crash. By comparison at this time in 2018, there were 58 fatal crashes and 59 fatalities.

