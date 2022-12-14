Someone stole the bright green Saigon Le Vendeur food trailer from outside the Le Bleu restaurant in north Austin. (Photo Courtesy: Trinh Nguyen)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police recovered a food trailer stolen early Sunday morning from a north Austin restaurant, according to the owner.

Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Boulevard, said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.

Nguyen said the trailer has not been returned to her yet because police are keeping it for now to collect evidence and other information. She previously told KXAN that she intended to use the trailer to start serving lunch downtown.

KXAN reached out Wednesday morning to the Austin Police Department to ask whether officers have any suspects related to this case. This story will be updated once police share more information about the investigation.

Security cameras captured the large, dark-colored truck that pulled away the green “Saigon Le Vendeur” food trailer parked in front of the Le Bleu restaurant in north Austin. (KXAN photo)

Surveillance cameras near the restaurant captured a large, dark-colored truck drive away Sunday morning with the food trailer in tow.