Police question witnesses of shooting that left man dead Saturday

One person was killed in a shooting in south Austin July 20, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are questioning witnesses of a shooting that left a man dead in south Austin Saturday.

At about 2:47 a.m., Austin police officers responded to the 4500 block of Turnstone Drive to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Justin Lorell Pryor with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and manner of death was homicide.

Crime scene units processed the scene and homicide detectives are questioning witnesses for more information.

If you have information related to Pryor’s death, you’re urged to provide an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” with your message to CRIMES. You can also email APD homicide detectives at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.