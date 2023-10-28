AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the man who died in a north Austin shooting involving officers on Oct. 22, as well as provided more details in a news release provided by APD.

The man was identified as Cristobal Ordonez Flores, 57, according to police.

Here is a breakdown of the events provided by APD on what led to the deadly shooting:

7:55 p.m.: 911 dispatch receives a call reporting an intoxicated person threatening a woman with a gun in the 9000 block of Northgate Boulevard.

7:57 p.m.: The first APD unit assigned to the call and began responding to the scene. As officers responded, additional information was provided the man “was holding his wife in one hand and a gun in the other.”

8:02 p.m.: The first APD officer arrived on the scene to gather more information, which included finding the apartment involved and began securing the scene. Officers were then notified the woman at risk was not the man’s wife. That man was later identified as Flores, who was pointing a gun at multiple neighbors.

8:19 p.m.: 911 dispatch received a call with the caller requesting a check-welfare for a child who lived in the same apartment where Flores was found.

8:32 p.m.: Officers knock on the door of Flores’ apartment, identifying themselves as police officers.

8:33 p.m.: Officers then began making “call-outs” to Flores in both English and Spanish.

8:34 p.m.: Flores was seen on the balcony holding a gun, and the officers began giving verbal commands to him. Police said he then pointed the gun at officers. One officer deployed his PepperBall system, and then three officers fired at Flores. He then went into the apartment, and officers did not have a view of him. Officers then worked to secure the area, and SWAT was requested. Before SWAT arrived at the scene, officers believed a woman and child were inside the apartment with Flores and “in danger.”

8:44 p.m.: Officers forced entry into the apartment to rescue the woman and child, and Flores fired his gun at them. Officers then returned fire and shot him. An officer began giving verbal commands for Flores to show his hands to detain him, but police said he did not comply. He reached for the firearm, grabbed it and pointed it at officers. Officers shot Flores again, and that is when he dropped the gun.

Officers were able to safely remove the woman and child from the apartment once the scene was safe. Then, officers “immediately provided medical aid to the suspect prior to EMS’ arrival on scene.”

Then, Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced Flores dead.

According to police, three officers discharged their department-approved firearm, one officer deployed their department-approved PepperBall system, and one Texas Department of Public Safety trooper discharged his department-approved firearm.

“This incident was captured on multiple Officers’ body-worn cameras. Per APD policy, APD video relating to this incident will be released within ten business days,” the release said.

Two of the three APD officers who discharged their firearms have five years and eight months of service with the agency. The third officer who discharged his firearm has three years and eight months of service. Lastly, the officer who deployed his PepperBall system has 11 months of service with the agency, according to police.

All four officers were placed on administrative leave, as per APD protocol.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit and the Texas Rangers in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.

People can also submit photos or videos from the incident and upload them on the APD Evidence Submission Portal.