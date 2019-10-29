Police presence in downtown Austin in preparation for dignitary’s visit causing delays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large police presence in downtown Austin Tuesday morning has shut down several lanes of traffic and is causing delays. The police are blocking the roadways in anticipation for a visit from a dignitary.

The police presence is located at 400 Lavaca Street near the intersection of Fourth Street.

Police say Lavaca is completely shut down for a few blocks and they have closed two lanes of traffic on Guadalupe Street near Fourth Street.

There is no word yet on how long the roads will be closed. Serious delays are expected in the area and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.