AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating after a person was injured in an early morning shooting in east Austin.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane.

Police said the suspect fired from a possibly dark-colored car, but there was no suspect description available.

The victim was hit in the lower leg or ankle and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to APD.