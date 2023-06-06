AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a person was shot in south Austin Monday night.

Police said they got a call about a robbery on South Congress Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday, which then turned into a pursuit near West Alpine Road.

One person was shot, according to police. APD did not say who was shot or give any information on their condition. Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took two adult patients to the hospital. One person with a critical life-threatening gunshot wound and one with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police did say someone was taken into custody. It’s not yet clear what charges they face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.