Police: Person of interest in homicide found with victim's debit card

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man being placed under arrest was found to have a debit card belonging to a deceased man found in a fire last month, according to police.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, the Austin Police Department investigated a body that was found at site of a trash fire in south Austin.

Firefighters were responding to a crash on South Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive when they noticed smoke in the woods to the east.

The victim, 67-year-old Harold Parham, was found deceased within the fire at a wooded homeless campsite.

According to the medical examiner, Parham's body showed injuries consistent with a homicide.

On Monday, Aug. 27, during an unrelated arrest, 33-year-old James Darryl Quillens was found to be in possession of Parham's debit card.

Wells Fargo provided APD with a record showing that Parham's card was charged three times after his death.

The first two charges were made the day Parham's body was discovered by an unidentified white male at a gas station on the corner of Montopolis Drive and Riverside Drive.

The last charge was made the next day by Quillens at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Parker Lane and Oltorf Street.

Quillens was arrested for debit card abuse and is now a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Parham, police said.