Police Oversight office seeking volunteers for new APD review commission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Office of Police Oversight is looking for volunteers to help form a new commission, it announced Tuesday.

The office is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Community Police Review Commission, a group that will address concerns regarding the Austin Police Department.

Those selected will serve a two-year term, and will be appointed by the City Manager. The time commitment is 10-15 hours per month reviewing case investigations and attending community meetings and trainings.

The commissioners will also help make policy-level recommendations regarding discipline and training, asses critical incidents, address concerns from the community and review cases of police misconduct, a press release said.

The deadline to apply to be one of the commissioners is Feb. 29. Interviews will be in March and selections will be made in April.

Qualifications to be on the commission include:

Must be at least 18 years old

Can’t serve on another City of Austin board or commission

Can’t be in litigation or have been in litigation with the City of Austin

Can’t hold public office or be employed by the City of Austin

Can’t be a lobbyist or employed by a lobbyist with the City Clerk

Can’t have an immediate family member currently or formally employed by APD

Can’t have a felony conviction, be under felony indictment or have received deferred adjudication on a felony

The application review and approval process requires a criminal background check and an in-person interview with the office.

Those interested in applying can do so here.