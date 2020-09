A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in north Austin Tuesday night.

It happened near 12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard, which is at the intersection of East Parmer Lane. Police said the call came in around 8:40 p.m.

One person is dead, police said.

No suspect is in custody, APD said, and APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Officers are expected to give a briefing overnight Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.