Police on the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are at the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Austin Friday afternoon.

According to Austin police, the crash happened at around 11:59 a.m. at 1528 East Parmer Lane near the intersection with Dessau Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS says three total people and two cars were involved in the crash. Two adults, a man and a woman, were declared trauma alert and taken to a local hospital. Another adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the Parmer Lane and Dessau Road intersection has been closed due to the crash. Traffic delays are expected in the area. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.