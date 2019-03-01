Police: No investigations since release of priests accused of child sexual abuse

The Diocese of Austin listed 22 men credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Each red dot indicates a location in the diocese where one or more of those men was present or worked in some capacity.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a list of Austin Diocese Catholic priests accused of sexual abusing children was released in late January, it appears essentially zero investigations have resulted from the claims.

In the weeks since the release, KXAN’s Investiagtive Team has continued checking in with local law enforcement agencies to find out what has come of the revelations.

According to law enforcement, depsite the fact that at least 22 priests who are or were in the Austin Diocese were named on the list, APD says there has been no progress with investigations and the Child Sex Crimes Unit has not moved forward yet.

Additionally, police have confirmed that no new victims have come forward as a result of the revelations.