Police need help identifying suspect who cut victim outside downtown Austin bar

Austin police need help identifying this suspect accused of cutting someone outside a downtown Austin bar in early February. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of cutting someone outside a downtown Austin bar earlier this month.

The assault happened near 607 Trinity Street just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 6, police said. That’s in between East Sixth and East Seventh streets.

The suspect was outside of a bar when he went up to the victim and cut them, APD said. The suspect then ran to a late model, black Chevy Suburban or Tahoe and left. Right now, police don’t know what the motive was.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS. His injuries were non-life-threatening. He has since been released, APD said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with an average build around 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white stripe, APD said.

The getaway car is described as a black, late model 90s to early 2000s Chevy Suburban or Tahoe. There was also faded paint on the hood and roof, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477. You may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.