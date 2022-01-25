Police need help identifying man who tried to kidnap child in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help with identifying a man who tried to kidnap a child in south Austin last week.

The attempted kidnapping took place Jan. 20 in the 10300 block of Beard Avenue, which is located south of West Slaughter Lane.

APD said that day around 4 p.m., officers responded for a check welfare urgent call. The investigation found an 11-year-old was walking home from a friend’s house when a man grabbed the child from behind and tried to pull them backward.

The 11-year-old was able to break free and run away from the man, according to APD. It’s not known at this time if the suspect drove or ran away.

APD said the suspect is described as a Black man, around 30-40 years old, 5’5″ to 5’8″, about 230 pounds with black dreads.

APD is asking the community for help with finding out who he is and contributing any video surveillance footage from the area and/or details about the attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880.