Editor’s note: The video in this story is from June 14, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Monday a motorcyclist died June 14 after crashing with a van on FM 2222 during morning rush hour.

According to APD, the crash happened in the 8600 block of FM 2222 just after 6:45 a.m. on June 14. That is between FM 620 and Loop 360.

APD said the unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene and the van driver remained and was cooperative.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 44th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 44 fatalities for the year, according to APD.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to cal APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111 or submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477.